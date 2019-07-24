VERTIE H. JONES

LUMBERTON — Let us remember Vertie H. Jones, wife of the late John D. Jones, and mother of Lisa Jones and the late Attorney Kimberly J. Jones.

She entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Washington D.C.

Mrs. Jones was a passionate educator, church member, devoted member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and a loving mother and grandmother. She leaves to mourn a daughter, Lisa Jones and son-in-law, Jermaine Jones of Washington, D.C.; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert Lynn Jones, and Joyce Jones of Lumberton; a sister and brother-in-law, Mr. Cleon Gibbs, and Mary Jo Gibbs of Raleigh; and a host of very special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. Burial service will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Laurinburg.. There is no public viewing.