VICKY ROGERS GARRIS

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Mrs. Vicky Rogers Garris died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home after an illness.

A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Monday at Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Lake View, South Carolina, directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, South Carolina.

Mrs. Garris was born in Mullins, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Olyn and Myrtle McLellan Rogers.

She is survived by her husband, Lester Ray Garris; son, Jamie Garris; daughter, Kimberly G. Sanderson (Danny); sisters, Polly Hardin, and Carol Bass; and grandchildren, Steel Garris, and Abby Sanderson.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Morris.