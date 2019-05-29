VICTORIA JUNE MCCORMICK

MAXTON — Victoria June McCormick, of Maxton, was born Sunday, Nov. 10, 1996, in Robeson County, and departed this life Sunday, May 26, 2019, completing her journey of 22 years.

Victoria was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy J. Charlton; and paternal grandparents, Jerrall McCormick Sr. and Belita N. McCormick.

Victoria enjoyed reading, watching history documentaries and police movies, and one of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her family.

She is survived by the love of her life, her daughter, Juleah June McCormick of Red Springs; her parents, Paula Cummings of Maxton and Jerrall McCormick and his wife, Leslie, of Red Springs; her siblings, Heather C. Forte of Maxton, Felicia A. Oxendine of Virginia, Jerry Welch of North Dakota, William Welch of Fayetteville, and Cory Locklear and wife, Sabrina, of Red Springs; maternal grandfather, James Charlton; paternal grandparents, James J. and Gennette Locklear of Red Springs; as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First Assembly of God of Maxton. Burial will follow in the New Life Holiness Church Cemetery in Maxton.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God of Maxton.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.