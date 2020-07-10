VIRGIL CLAUDIS BRITT JR.

ORRUM — Virgil Claudis Britt Jr., 91, of Orrum, passed away to his Heavenly home on July 9, 2020.

Virgil was born May 12, 1929, in Robeson County, loving son of the late Virgil Claudis Britt Sr., and Nettie Pridgen Britt. He was the devoted husband to the late Betty Knox Britt, who preceded him in death May 28, 2017. He proudly served our nation in the United States Navy. Virgil retired after 30-plus years of service with the USDA and was a member of Broadridge Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming, gardening, fishing and hunting. His greatest joy was sharing time with all of his family.

Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son, Virgil C. "Chuck" Britt III, and daughter, Anne Goodwin; and brothers, Carlton Britt, Gerald Britt and Lawrence Britt; and sisters, Virginia Stubbs, Barbara West and Claudia Little.

He leaves behind his children, son, Robert "Robin" Knox Britt (Vickie) of Lumberton; his daughters, Gayle Conlee (John) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Sheila Britt Webb (Mike) of Laurinburg; son-in-law, Bill Goodwin of Gallatin, Tennessee, and daughter-in-law, Vickie S. Britt of Orrum; a brother, Howard Flantoes of Georgia; 10 grandchildren, Rebecca, Amanda, Brent, Jennifer, Jessica, Johnny, Trey, Lauren, Jared and Natalie; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

The graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Britt Family Cemetery, Orrum. The family will receive friends following the service at graveside.

Memorial donations may be given the charity of one's choice.