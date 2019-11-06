VIRGINIA "ANN" IVEY

ST. PAULS — Virginia "Ann" Ivey, of St. Pauls, was born to the late Edward Graham Lyde and Maggie Lee Jackson Lyde in Robeson County on Wednesday, June 7, 1950, and was born into eternity Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, completing her journey of 69 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billy F. Lyde; and a sister, Elizabeth Hollingsworth. Mrs. Ivey enjoyed watching college basketball and professional baseball. She also enjoyed the University of North Carolina and the Atlantic Braves and helping other people.

She is survived by two sons, William "Willie" Ivey, and Earl Ivey, both of St. Pauls; a brother, Joseph E. Lyde of St. Pauls; a sister, Margaret Guy of Cameron; and five grandchildren, John David Ivey, Nova Leigh-Ann Ivey, Harlie Kay Ivey, Bobby Ray Brooks, and Danyele Brooks.

The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. David Hodge officiating.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home in St. Pauls.

Services have been entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.