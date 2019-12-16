VIRGINIA "GINNY" LEE FLOYD

SHALIMAR, Fla. — Col. Virginia "Ginny" Lee Floyd, U.S. Air Force, of Shalimar, Florida, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

She was born June 19, 1927, in Barnesville to Mr. and Mrs. Dinx Frederick Floyd. She graduated from East Carolina Teachers College in Greenville, and from Duke University School of Physical Therapy in 1953.

After being on the staff of the Charlotte Orthopedic Clinic for eight years, she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and served as a physical therapist for 20 years.

She is survived by two nieces, Ann Madre, and Sulou Rose; and two nephews, Kenneth Ford, and Frederick Floyd. She fondly remembers her many friends in Roberson County..

Col. Floyd was an avid golfer and birder. She traveled far and wide on many birding adventures.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Floyd Cemetery in Fairmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .

Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed and placed at www.emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.