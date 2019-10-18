VIRGINIA LEWIS MARTIN

LUMBERTON — Virginia Lewis Martin, of Lumberton, was born to the late Leroy Elbert Lewis and Wilma Moore Lewis on Thursday, March 19, 1931, in Robeson, and was born into eternity Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehab, completing her journey of 88 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Martin. She was a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School class of 1949 as well as a member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton. Mrs. Martin worked as a secretary for many years and enjoyed caring for the sick and elderly.

She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Martha Nell Lewis of Rockingham; a brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Lewis of Lumberton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CBM/Grace Camp, 145 Grace Drive Fairmont, N.C., 28340.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gardens of Faith in Lumberton. Visitation will be held after the graveside.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton