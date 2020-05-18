VIVIAN ANN HICKMAN HESTERBLADENBORO — Vivian Ann Hickman Hester, 86, of Bladenboro, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ennis Hester; and her parents, George and Lura Hickman. She leaves behind her children, Cheryl (Ricky) Walters of Bladenboro, Sandra (Sammy) Singletary of Bladenboro, David Earl (Yvonne) Hester of Bladenboro, Angie (J.W.) Lawson of Orrum, and Richard (Judith) Hester of Rowland. She will be missed by her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Vivian loved her church, Zion Hill Baptist, where she was an active member until her health prevented it. She taught an adult ladies Sunday School class and helped in the kitchen for many functions. She laughed easily and loved people. She was known as a top-notch cook and loved to bake especially cakes which she often sold. She was loyal to her family, acting as a caregiver for many years to both of her parents and her in-laws. Vivian loved her husband, Ennis, and was a caregiver for him after his health deteriorated. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved coming to "Nana's" house because she always had good things to eat and she liked sending goodies home with them for eating later. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.



