WADE ALLEN CUMMINGS

LUMBERTON — Wade Allen Cummings, 78, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m.at New Vision Church of God 75 Biggs Road. Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Harvest Church 986 Raynham Farm Road,. Rowland, at 2 p.m. with Revs. James Earl Hammonds, Charles Cummings, and Teresa Lee officiating. Burial will follow at New Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumberton.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Robeson County.

Mr. Cummings was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Cummings and Eva Mae Clark Cummings; a son, William Cummings; a daughter, Latasha Floyd; three brothers, John Cummings, James Cummings, and Charlie Cummings; and three sisters, Lorianne Brooks, Mary Sue Griffen, and Betty Lou Locklear.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Cummings of the home; a son, Anthony W. Cummings and wife Gloria of Lumberton; three daughters, Regina Locklear and husband Dennis, Melissa Jones and husband Randolph, and Jillian Hardin, all of Lumberton; two brothers, Carl Cummings of McDonald, and Hardy Cummings of Fairmont; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.