WADE HAMPTON SCOTT SR.

MAXTON — Wade Hampton Scott Sr., 93, of Maxton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Northview Harvest Ministries, with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

