WALTER RAY PERRY

FAIRMONT — Mr. Walter Ray Perry, 87, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

Mr. Perry was born May 20, 1932, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otha Perry and Mildred Mitchell Perry; two brothers, Rusty Perry and Ham Perry; a sister, Margaret Perry Smith; and his wife, Lucille Tedder Perry.

He is survived by two sons, Gary Ray Perry and wife Mary of Goldsboro, N.C., and Charles Perry and wife Susan of Grant-Valkaria, Fla.; three grandchildren, Suzanne Perry Wilkerson and husband Scott, Chad Perry and wife Renee and Nolan Perry.

The funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. at 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services (one hour prior to the funeral).

Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: , Southeastern Hospice House, Wesley Pines Retirement Center or a .