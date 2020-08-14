WANDA ALLEN RICARD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Wanda Allen Ricard was born in Lumberton on December 31, 1958, to Mr. Warren G. and Mrs. Vernon Allen, and departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Mrs. Wanda and Mr. Denis celebrated 27 gracious and loving years together. They attended church at Calvary Way Baptist Church, where they grew together under God. Together they raised four children and helped with many grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Way Baptist Church, with Revs. Bruce Swett and Jason Chandler officiating.

Mrs. Wanda is survived by her mother, Mrs. Vernon Allen; her husband, Mr. Denis Ricard; her children, Mr. Jonathan Allen, Ms. Terica Lowry (Jamie Beard), Ms. Angelica Allen (Colby Locklear), and Mr. Kyle Ricard (Hannah Henderson); her sisters, Ms. Helen Hornbuckles, and Ms. Patricia Suggs; her brothers, Mr. Charles Allen (Eva Allen), and Mr. Darrel Allen; grandchildren: Cameron Timm, Jada Allen, Jameson Beard, Jerica Beard, Adalyn Locklear, Cambriella Allen, London Henderson, Nalani Henderson, Joseph Henderson, Mason Moser, Kasen Ricard, Jaxson Ricard, and Arrow Ricard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

Ms. Wanda is preceded in death by her father, Mr. Warren G. Allen; and brothers, Mr. Jimmy Allen, Mr. Harold Allen and Mr. Terry Allen.

Mrs. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, "Nanny," sister, aunt, friend and teacher. Mrs. Wanda attended UNC-Pembroke as an Education major, where she participated in extracurricular activities, such as cheerleading. Upon graduating, Mrs. Wanda became one of the greatest teachers and coaches throughout Robeson County for over 10 years. From being in the gym teaching Physical Education, to out on the field coaching cheerleading and softball, Mrs. Wanda was a mother figure to more than just her own children. Shall her legacy live through her former students and anyone who was involved in her life.

Services entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.