NESBITT

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Wanda Nesbitt, 63, of Connelly Springs, N.C., died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

A graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton, N.C.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.