Wardell Hunt Jr.

WARDELL HUNT JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Wardell Hunt Jr., 72, of 2791 N.C. 72 West, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Lumberton Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at The Rock Church of God with Rev. Keri Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in the New Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Rock Church of God, 2209 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
