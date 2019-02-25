WARDELL HUNT JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Wardell Hunt Jr., 72, of 2791 N.C. 72 West, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Lumberton Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at The Rock Church of God with Rev. Keri Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in the New Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Rock Church of God, 2209 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.