WAYLIS "WALLACE" ROGERS

LUMBERTON – Mr. Waylis "Wallace" Rogers, 70, of 3989 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, ascended into Heaven on Jan. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by love ones.

He was born Sept. 9, 1949, to the late Nehemiah and Voila Rogers. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kendra L. Breeden.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 18 years, Joann Rogers of the home; four daughters, Taylis (Jason) Deese, Jaylis Rogers, and Lotoya (Jason) Rogers, all of Pembroke; and Selena Sanderson of Fairmont; two sons, Jamie Scott and Chris Scott, both of Lumberton; a special son, Terry Sampson; a brother, Tommy (Pearl) Rogers of Laurinburg; three sisters, Pasty Locklear, Frances Locklear and Marion "Curly" (Brian ) Johnson, all of Lumberton; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He worked at Converse for 16 years and was the owner/operator of Rogers' Appliances for 30 years. He served with Raft Swamp Fire Department for 40 years. He worked as Head Usher of Mt. Airy Baptist Church for 10 years and served on the Cemetery Committee for 10 years.

His love for others was remarkable. He loved working with people and doing anything he could do for others. He loved his work with the Fire Department. He has served as a fireman, captain, assistant chief, board member and safety officer, but most of all, he loved helping others, no matter the time of day or night, he was always ready to go. A special thanks to the Mt. Airy Baptist Church ushers and security.

The funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Strickland, Rev. Adrian Hammonds and Rev. James Kelvin Locklear officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening at Mt. Airy Baptist Church.