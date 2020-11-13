WAYNE KEITH HARRELL

AVON PARK, Fla. — Wayne Keith Harrell, 81, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1939, in Lumberton, to Lloyd A. Harrell and Beulah Mae (Flowers) Harrell. Wayne has been a resident since 1984 having moved from Montana. He was a retired master sergeant for 23 years in the United States Air Force and was affiliated with the American Legion and VFW.

He is survived by wife, Elaine Harrell of Avon Park, Florida; son, Keith Harrell (Lesli) of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Cindy Weed (Mike) of Sebring, Florida; stepson, Steve Hamilton of Frostproof, Florida; and five grandchildren.

Wayne is preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Harrell; brother, Bill Harrell; and third wife, Carol Harrell.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle St. Avon Park, FL 33825.

