WAYNE R. BAKER

LuUMBERTON — Mr. Wayne R. Baker, 66, of 3050 Alamac Road, Lot 5, Lumberton, passed away June 15, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at New Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. O'Neal Parker officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.