WENDY LOCKLEAR

MAXTON — Wendy Locklear, 35, of Maxton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2019.

The funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday at Little Zion Freewill Baptist Church, with burial following in White Hill Church Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.