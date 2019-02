WESLEY ALLEN ADCOX JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Wesley Allen Adcox Jr., 49, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, after an illness.

A gathering of friends will be held Saturday at 599 Benny Road in Lumberton.

Mr. Adcox was born in Robeson County, the son of the late Wesley Allen and Betty Meares Sr. He was a farmer.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Adcox Sealy (Louis).