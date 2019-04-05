WILEY DOCKERY STEED

SOUTHPORT — Wiley Dockery Steed, Jr., 51, of Southport, passed away on April 3, 2019.

Dockery was born Dec. 13, 1968, in Robeson County, North Carolina, to the late Wiley Dockery Steed Sr. and Lula Shephard Steed.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dina Steed, and daughter Sydney Marie Steed; and several cousins and extended family members and friends.

Dockery had worked in St. James for the last 20 years as a golf course superintendent.

The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Maxton, North Carolina.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

