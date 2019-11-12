WILHELMENIA HARRISON JENKINS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Wilhelmenia Harrison Jenkins, 86, of Lumberton, formerly of Orangeburg, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Cameron, South Carolina, on March 9, 1933, to the late Alexander Harrison Sr. and the late Mary Wright Harrison. She previously worked with South Carolina Public Schools as a teacher's assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leveland Jenkins; two brothers, Alexander Harrison Jr. and Schere Scott Harrison; and a son-in-law, Dr. Sylvester Wooten.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her daughter, Eveland J. Wooten, of Lumberton; two granddaughters, Candice Wooten Brown (Ivey) of Winston-Salem, and Dr. Shanita Wendette Wooten of Lumberton; and three great-grandchildren, Ivey Lee Brown III, Skylar Wynn Wooten, and Ian Victor Brown.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lumberton.

A funeral mass will follow the visitation on Thursday at noon at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with the Rev. Zacharie Lukielo Tati officiating.

Burial will take place at Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Saturday. The time is to be announced.

