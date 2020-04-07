WILLIAM CHARLES "CHARLIE" TAYLOR

LUMBERTON — Mr. William Charles "Charlie" Taylor, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was born in Robeson County on Aug. 28, 1950, to the late Buddy Boyd Taylor and Martha Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was the owner of Taylor Engines, a graduate of Pembroke State University, a World Champion Stock Car Racer and was inducted into the NHRA Hall of Fame.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Luke and Logan Hendren.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Taylor Lawson and husband, Craven, of Lumberton; his wife, Cynthia Cooke Taylor of the home; two daughters, Kacie Taylor and Meagan Hendren and husband, Jarrod, all of Lumberton; two brothers, Bob Taylor of Evergreen and Jeff Taylor of Indiana; a grandchild, John Hendren; and special friends, Mark Klein, Willie Evans, Pierce Collins and John Council.

A private graveside service will be held at the West Family Cemetery.

