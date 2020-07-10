WILLIAM "WILLIE" COLLINS WEATHERMAN

KINGS MOUNTAIN — William "Willie" Collins Weatherman, 73, of Kings Mountain, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Willie was born on July 14, 1946, in Lumberton, and grew up in Lumberton and Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his mother, Inez Nye Weatherman of Raleigh, and father, William Houston Weatherman of Raleigh.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Clare Weatherman of Kings Mountain; two daughters, Wendy Lippard and her husband, Hunt Lippard, of Raleigh, and Amanda Dudney of Lumberton; two grandchildren, Richard Dudney and Kaleigh Dudney; two stepchildren, Chris Poarch and his wife, Kristen Poarch, of Gastonia, and Megan Agan of Gastonia; and two step-grandchildren, Hunter Poarch and Bradley Agan.

Willie retired from a long career in trucking and worked at Bridges True Value Hardware in Kings Mountain during retirement. He was a jack-of-all-trades, the "Captain" of the family and helped everyone he encountered. He loved fishing and was a master cook. He is known for his Boston butts he prepared for the soup kitchen in Kings Mountain, and other church events to raise money for those in need in the community. His amazing smile and boisterous laugh were unmistakable and filled the room and the hearts of everyone around him.

A private service will be held in Kings Mountain and a private burial will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, both at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association. These organizations were chosen because of Willie's love for his adopted dog, Grant, who stayed by his side through many health issues over the past few years and his family history of diabetes.