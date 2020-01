WILLIAM CURTIS WALTERS "BILL"

PARKTON — William Curtis Walters "Bill," of Parkton, was born Saturday, April 17, 1948, and departed this life Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, completing his journey of 71 years.

The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Parkton Cemetery.