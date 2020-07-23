1/
WILLIAM EDWARD MCLEAN JR.
ST. PAULS — Mr. William Edward McLean Jr., 62, of 2982 East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384, departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife, Beverly McLean; sons, Kamal McLean (Dana), and Waleed McLean; daughters, Makkeddah Gilchrist (David), Chante McLean Stewart (Corey), and Lateefah McLean; sister, Angela McLean; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
