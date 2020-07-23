1/
William Edward McLean Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAM EDWARD MCLEAN JR.

ST. PAULS — Mr. William Edward McLean Jr., 62, of 2982 East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384, departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, N.C. 28384.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife, Beverly McLean; sons, Kamal McLean (Dana), and Waleed McLean; daughters, Makkeddah Gilchrist (David), Chante McLean Stewart (Corey), and Lateefah McLean; sister, Angela McLean; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, and friends.

Wiseman Mortuary Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved