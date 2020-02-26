WILLIAM GARY LINDSAY

RAYNHAM — Mr. William Gary Lindsay, 61, of Raynham, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 27, 1958, to the late Clyde Murray Lindsay Sr. and to Kathleen Lindsay. William was the co-owner of C.M. Lindsay & Sons, founded by Clyde M. Lindsay Sr., and he was a member of Raynham Baptist Church.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Lindsay Waddell; a sister-in-law, Donna Lindsay; and a nephew, Chad Allen Arnette.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Lindsay; two brothers, Clyde M. Lindsay Jr. (Mary), and Michael "Mikie" Lindsay Sr. (Cindy); three sisters, Debra Arnette (Allen), Kim Lindsay Fipps, and Lisa Young (Joey); four nephews, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Lindsay, Brian Lindsay, and Jared Lindsay Fipps; three nieces, Amanda McCormick, Kristy Lindsay, and Lindsay Arnette; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Lowery and Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.