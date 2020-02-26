William Gary Lindsay

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy during this most difficult time. May..."
    - Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
  • "May God bless your family at this difficult time"
    - Helen Kin law Crenshaw
  • - James Lindsay
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
Service Information
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAM GARY LINDSAY

RAYNHAM — Mr. William Gary Lindsay, 61, of Raynham, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 27, 1958, to the late Clyde Murray Lindsay Sr. and to Kathleen Lindsay. William was the co-owner of C.M. Lindsay & Sons, founded by Clyde M. Lindsay Sr., and he was a member of Raynham Baptist Church.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Lindsay Waddell; a sister-in-law, Donna Lindsay; and a nephew, Chad Allen Arnette.

He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Lindsay; two brothers, Clyde M. Lindsay Jr. (Mary), and Michael "Mikie" Lindsay Sr. (Cindy); three sisters, Debra Arnette (Allen), Kim Lindsay Fipps, and Lisa Young (Joey); four nephews, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Lindsay, Brian Lindsay, and Jared Lindsay Fipps; three nieces, Amanda McCormick, Kristy Lindsay, and Lindsay Arnette; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Lowery and Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.