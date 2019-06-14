WILLIAM HENRY O'BRIANT

PEMBROKE — Mr. William Henry O'Briant, of 2958 Union Chapel Road, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, at the age of 77.

He was born in Robeson County on Feb. 12, 1942, to the late Henry Grady O'Briant and Mary Ethel Slate O'Briant. He is also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.

He made lasting memories with his family near and far. He will be missed and forever cherished by all that knew him. He loved to fish and had an avid love for horses, cats and dogs.

Loved ones left behind to cherish his memory are his beautiful wife, Sarah Lena O'Briant, the woman he loved with all his heart, even though he was a grumpy old soul; his children, William Henry O'Briant Jr., Sherry O'Briant Beatty (John), Melanie O'Briant Shirley (Tony), and Wendy Maria O'Briant; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Edna Mae McNeill.

The family will receive relatives and friends between the hours of 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel.

Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com.