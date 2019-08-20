WILLIAM "PETE" HENRY WILKINS

STEDMAN — Mr. William "Pete" Henry Wilkins, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Oasis Bethany Church of God. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt and Pastor Randall Cowart.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Pete was born in Robeson County to the late Willie Wilkins and Ruth West Wilkins. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Blevins.

He retired with over 25 years of service from Carolina By Products in Warsaw and Fayetteville. He was also a member of Oasis Bethany Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Wilkins; children, William Gerald Wilkins and wife, Angela, Jamie Darrell Wilkins and wife, Jennifer, and Christelle Branson and husband, Christopher; brother, David Wilkins and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Faith, Jacob, Grace and Hope Wilkins, Daniel Bruns, Sean Thomas, and Amisha Branson; brother-in-law, Alex Brown; sister-in-law, Jean Brown; and a niece, Stephanie Hurley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, N.C., 28391.

Services are entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.