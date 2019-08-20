William Henry "Pete" Wilkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry "Pete" Wilkins.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC
28391
(910)-223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road
Stedman, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road
Stedman, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAM "PETE" HENRY WILKINS

STEDMAN — Mr. William "Pete" Henry Wilkins, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Oasis Bethany Church of God. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt and Pastor Randall Cowart.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Pete was born in Robeson County to the late Willie Wilkins and Ruth West Wilkins. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Blevins.

He retired with over 25 years of service from Carolina By Products in Warsaw and Fayetteville. He was also a member of Oasis Bethany Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Wilkins; children, William Gerald Wilkins and wife, Angela, Jamie Darrell Wilkins and wife, Jennifer, and Christelle Branson and husband, Christopher; brother, David Wilkins and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Faith, Jacob, Grace and Hope Wilkins, Daniel Bruns, Sean Thomas, and Amisha Branson; brother-in-law, Alex Brown; sister-in-law, Jean Brown; and a niece, Stephanie Hurley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, N.C., 28391.

Services are entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.