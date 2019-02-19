WILLIAM "BILL" HOWARD GRAY JR.

BURLINGTON — William "Bill" Howard Gray Jr., also known as Sonny, 80, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his winter home in Burlington, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dee Brown Gray; his son, Clark, and wife, Samantha, and his two grandchildren; brother, Ferrell Gray; and sisters, Helen Sue Timmer, Dorothy Butler, and Betty Davis.

Born in 1938, son of William and Elizabeth Gray, after living in Lumberton and Raleigh, he later became a lifelong resident of Blowing Rock.

He graduated from Lumberton High School in 1958, attended a year at Auburn, then transferred to North Carolina State University and graduated as a PIKA brother in 1962 (B.A., Civil Engineering). He met his wife, Dee Brown, at Woman's College (UNCG). They married in 1963 at First Presbyterian Church in Burlington.

He was a structural engineer for 17 years at Peden Steel Co. in Raleigh. In 1979, he and his wife took the opportunity to buy a motel and restaurant in Blowing Rock so that they could recreate for them and their son the small-town lifestyle they had enjoyed in Lumberton and Burlington. He and his wife opened the New River Inn, had successful careers as owners/operators and became involved members of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. After selling the business, he became quite an accomplished and skilled wood worker and stained glass lamp maker. He took pride in his work and truly enjoyed spending time in his workshop creating his next design. His expertise and skill led to display of his lamps in local shops.

Mr. Gray had a love of poetry (Wordsworth), a passion for working in his wood shop and running around Bass Lake. He was an avid Wolf Pack fan and enjoyed attending games, especially in 1983.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m., followed by a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the following organizations: Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation — Rehabilitate Moses H. Cone Memorial Park; PBS UNC TV; Hunger and Health Coalition, Boone; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospita.

Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.