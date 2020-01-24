WILLIAM IVEY STARNES SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. William Ivey Starnes Sr., 84, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Catawba County on April 9, 1935, to the late William Paul Starnes and the late Fannie Lee Keller Starnes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea.

William worked for Pepsi-Cola Co. for 45 years and was the liaison between Pepsi-Cola and the Robeson County Fair for many years. He was also the charter boat captain of the Sea Hunt in Ocean Isle Beach.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Starnes.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha L. Starnes of the home; a son, Bill Starnes Jr. of Lumberton; a sister, Rebecca St. Stephens (Yates) of Fairmont; two nieces, Tracye Jackle (Ryan) of Winston-Salem, and Tamara Fletcher (Shane) of Buena Vista, Virginia; a nephew, Paul Starnes (Kerry) of Tabor City; and a special pet, Jack.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, with Rev. David Hawes and Dr. Leslie Sessoms officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Godwin Heights Baptist Church Youth Fund, 704 Godwin Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

