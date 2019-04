WILLIAM JACOBS

PEMBROKE — William Jacobs, 74, of Cypress Lane, died April 8, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Berea Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the White Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.