WILLIAM JOSHUA MEARES

CAMERON — William Joshua "Josh" Meares, 31, of Cameron, N.C., died July 11, 2019.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother Eunice Wilkins, paternal grandfather Ertle Ray Meares and cousin Zachary Meares.

He is survived by his parents, William and Teresa Meares of the home, a sister Miranda McNulty (husband Eric), and a niece whom he loved dearly, Emilia Rose McNulty, all of Alabama; a grandmother, Joann Meares of Lumberton; a grandfather Woodrow Wilkins, Jr. of Lumberton; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1987, in Shallotte, N.C. Josh was a man of many talents. He was an expert craftsman of many trades. He was a talented guitar player who had the voice of a professional. Josh was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and had a love of baseball from a very young age. He was full of life and never met a stranger. Josh had a smile that could brighten any day, with a sense of humor and quick wit that would always make you laugh.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. from 5 to 7 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a Celebration of Life service immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sandhills Teen Challenge, 444 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, N.C., 28327, or to the Hebron Colony at hebroncolony.org.

