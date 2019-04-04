WILLIAM 'BILL' HAYES

SPRUCE PINE — William Leland 'Bill' Hayes, 81, of Chestnut Grove Road, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the St. Joseph's campus of Mission Hospitals in Asheville following a year-long battle with cancer.

The funeral service for Bill Hayes will be on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Spruce. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine. Graveside services and interment will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery in Fletcher, N.C.

For complete arrangements, please go to the funeral home website www.webbfh.com., selecting William 'Bill' Hayes name and then you may sign his guestbook and view arrangements. Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Hayes family.