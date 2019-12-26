WILLIAM LOCKLEAR JR.

PROSPECT — Mr. William (June) Locklear Jr., 81, of Prospect Community, N.C. passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, at his home with his beloved family by his side.

William was born on Nov. 16, 1938, to the late William Henry and EllaRee Clark Locklear. William was also preceded in death by and his infant son, William Calley; his stepfather, John Z. Locklear; six brothers, John Winston, William Grant, Howard, Everette, Benjamin, and Benford Locklear; and three sisters, Corina Jacobs, Anna Collins and Bonnie Sue Chavis.

He is survived by his wife, Madie Rae Locklear; his daughter, Selena Drakos (Nick) of Fayetteville, N.C., and their daughter, Maria Drakos, of Wilmington, N.C.; daughter Sophia Oxendine (Horace) of the Prospect Community, and their daughter, Lauren Simmons (Daniel) of Lumberton, N.C, and their two children Kinsley and Makenna Simmons; his two daughters, Doris Henderson and Barbara Oxendine; a sister, Mary Sue Trogdon of Raeford, N.C.; and two brothers, Retired. Sgt. Major Henry Locklear of Huntsville, Ala., and Thurman Locklear of Buffalo, N.Y. He is also survived by a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

We the family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us during this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Locklear and Dr. Herman Chavis.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church, 4359 N.C. 710 Pembroke, with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in New Prospect Holiness Methodist Cemetery.