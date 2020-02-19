WILLIAM "CARL" MCILWAIN JR.

RED SPRINGS — William "Carl" McIlwain, Jr., 75, of Red Springs, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughter and sister.

Carl was born on Nov. 7, 1944, to the late William Carl McIlwain Sr., and Doris Clifton Baggett McIlwain. Carl graduated from Red Springs High School in 1963 and was a proud alumnus of North Carolina State University, studying Wildlife Biology. He began his interest in surveying during his summer work with N.C. DOT during college. He later became a registered land surveyor in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia . He served in the surveying profession for over 50 years.

He will be remembered as a devoted, loyal, gentle and kind soul, seeking God's will throughout his life. He served many capacities within the church, including serving as a ruling elder. His love for his family, grandchildren and outdoors brought him much joy in all that he did.

His love and memory will be cherished and kept alive by his devoted wife, Judy McCall McIlwain; daughter, Kathryn McIlwain Inscoe (Tom) of Cary; son, Jason Hugh McIlwain (Kim) of Red Springs; sister, Doris Wade McIlwain of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Carl Eric Inscoe and Morgan Nicole Inscoe of Cary, and Kinley Taylor McIlwain and Landon McCall McIlwain of Red Springs.

The visitation will be held at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Centre Presbyterian Church in Maxton. The graveside service and burial will follow at Philadelphus Presbyterian Church in Red Springs, Philadelphus Township.

The service has been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Centre Presbyterian Church Building and Grounds Fund or to the Philadelphus Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.