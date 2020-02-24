WILLIAM "BILL" OLIN PARKER

ELIZABETHTOWN — William "Bill" Olin Parker, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Parker Sr. and Pauline Inman Parker; and great-granddaughter, Maliyah Parker.

Bill leaves behind a daughter, Marsha Revels (Arnold) of Wilmington; a son, Kevin Parker of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Wiley Parker of Bladenboro, and Heath Parker of Lumberton; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Ward of Bladenboro; three granddaughters, Lexie Shaw (Leonard), Briana Parker, and Abby Gray; and two great-grandsons, Ja'Ziah LeSane, and Aiden Shaw.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Dublin Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Foster officiating.

Bill chose to establish his legacy by the noble gift of his body to The Anatomical Gift Program at Elon University, where he will live on as a​ silent teacher​ in the education of The School of Health Sciences' healthcare students.