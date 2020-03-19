WILLIAM PAUL NORRIS

LUMBERTON — Mr. William Paul Norris, 66, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Dec. 7, 1953, to the late William Jackson Norris and the late Mildred Kolacny Norris. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and later became employed with N.C. State Highway Patrol, retiring as captain.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Dianne Norris Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Nobles Norris of the home; his children, Christopher Scott Norris and wife, Andrea, of Clarendon, and Kristina Norris Roberts and husband, Mark, of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Kayleigh Norris, Taylor Roberts, John Dalton Roberts, Joshua Ward, and Matthew Ward; and two sisters, Suzanne Norris Stewart and husband, Jim, of San Antonio, Texas, and Roxanne Norris Parsons of Clinton.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

