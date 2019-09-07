WILLIAM PERRY "BILL" GRANT

TOCCOA — Mr. William Perry "Bill" Grant, 76, of Toccoa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.

Born Sept.6, 1942 in Winston Salem, he was the son of the late William Samuel and Sarah Eleanor Perry Grant. Bill was self-employed as a general contractor.

Family members include his son and daughter-in-law, Terry Grant and MaDonna of Jefferson, Georgia; daughters and a son-in-law, Paula Grant Barfield of Fairmont, Dorothy Collins and Hunter of Raleigh; grandchildren, Lindsey Barfield, Joshua Barfield, and Joseph Cowart and Mandy; great-grandchildren, Joleigh, Emmie, and Harper; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jane Scruggs Grant; a grandson, Andrew Cowart; and his sister, Marjorie Grant.

The graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roselane Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Petty officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Flowers are optional. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the c/o Jerry Snell, 575 Rosedale Street, Toccoa, GA 30577.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net.

Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.