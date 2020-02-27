William Ralph Bowen Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Beth & Lee, im so sorry to hear of our loss of Ralph...."
    - Jonzella Bailey
  • "I would like to extend my Heartfelt Sympathy to the family..."
    - Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
Service Information
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAM RALPH BOWEN SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. William Ralph Bowen Sr., 79, of Lumberton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born on June 10, 1943, in Elizabethtown, to the late Eva Willoughby Bowen and the late Charlie Livingston Bowen. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School. After graduating from Durham Barber College, Ralph was a barber for more than 30 years.

Ralph was deeply loved by his family and friends and he was always ready with a smile and a joke. His family treasured their time with him and enjoyed his endless wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth, of the home; his children, Lee Bowen Muckenfuss and husband, Mike, of Ash, Scott Bowen and wife, Marsha Anne, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, and Ralph Bowen Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Clayton; five grandchildren, Meghan Oswald Sealey, Carol Ann St. Aubin, Aaron Bowen, William Luke Bowen, and Ben Robert Bowen; six great-grandchildren; and a dear brother, Charlie Wayne Bowen and wife, Jeanette.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.