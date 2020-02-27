WILLIAM RALPH BOWEN SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. William Ralph Bowen Sr., 79, of Lumberton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born on June 10, 1943, in Elizabethtown, to the late Eva Willoughby Bowen and the late Charlie Livingston Bowen. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School. After graduating from Durham Barber College, Ralph was a barber for more than 30 years.

Ralph was deeply loved by his family and friends and he was always ready with a smile and a joke. His family treasured their time with him and enjoyed his endless wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth, of the home; his children, Lee Bowen Muckenfuss and husband, Mike, of Ash, Scott Bowen and wife, Marsha Anne, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, and Ralph Bowen Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Clayton; five grandchildren, Meghan Oswald Sealey, Carol Ann St. Aubin, Aaron Bowen, William Luke Bowen, and Ben Robert Bowen; six great-grandchildren; and a dear brother, Charlie Wayne Bowen and wife, Jeanette.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel.

Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.