WILLIAM C. SPENCER

LUMBERTON — Elder Willie C. Spencer passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pentecostal United Holy Church, Lumberton. Visitation is Friday at Colvin Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.