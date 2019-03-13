WILLIE EARL TURNER SR.

LUMBERTON — Willie Earl Turner Sr., 71, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1948, in Robeson County, to the late Willie French Turner and the late Margaret Player Turner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and was later employed in the construction business as an insulator.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy B. Turner of the home; four sons, Willie E. Turner (Kimberly), John Turner (Kenny), Larry Turner, and Kevin Dean Turner (Deanna), all of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Katlyn, Aaron, Ashley, Macie, Jackie (Samantha), Logan, Megan, and Brent; three sisters, Ann Gordon of Pembroke, and Wanda Watts (Ronnie), and Ella Prevatt (John), all of Lumberton; his beloved cat, Flossie; and several special friends, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Gibson Cancer Center, Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Southeastern Hospice House, and Tru-Care Family Practice for all of their care, compassion and comfort shown during Willie's time of sickness.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton with Rev. Brett Young officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.

