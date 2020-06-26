WILLIE JAMES MELVIN

FAYETTEVILLE — Ret. Army Master Sgt. Willie James Melvin, 83, of 7328 Hyannis Drive, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Monday 12:30 p.m. at Alligator Cemetery in Marietta.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Abigail Melvin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewings will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Turner Station AME Church in Marietta.