WILLIE JAMES MELVIN
WILLIE JAMES MELVIN

FAYETTEVILLE — Ret. Army Master Sgt. Willie James Melvin, 83, of 7328 Hyannis Drive, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Monday 12:30 p.m. at Alligator Cemetery in Marietta.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Abigail Melvin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewings will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Turner Station AME Church in Marietta.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
JUN
29
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Turner Station AME Church
JUN
29
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Alligator Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
