WILLIE JAMES MELVIN
FAYETTEVILLE — Ret. Army Master Sgt. Willie James Melvin, 83, of 7328 Hyannis Drive, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Monday 12:30 p.m. at Alligator Cemetery in Marietta.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Abigail Melvin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewings will be held on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Turner Station AME Church in Marietta.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.