WILLIE JENKINS (WOODIE) SHOOTERFAIRMONT — Willie Jenkins (Woodie) Shooter, 77, died suddenly at home May 23, 2020. Woodie was born in Robeson County on Aug. 29, 1942, to the late Woodrow Wilson and Wilma Jenkins Shooter. He graduated from Fairmont High School and Pembroke State College. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Martha Scarboro, who survives him. He is also survived by his three children, Kathy Cutler (Keith) of Buxton, Willie Jenkins Shooter Jr. of Fairmont, and Karyn Shooter Ray (Kirby Murphy) of Washington; as well as five grandchildren, Gregory Cutler Jr. of Denver, Colorado, Tricia Cutler of Frisco, Victoria Edwards (Clint) of Columbia, South Carolina, Holly Lowe (Kory) of Lugoff, South Carolina, and Thomas Ray (Brianna) of Lugoff, South Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, Kory Shane Lowe Jr., Bryson Lowe, Knox Lowe, David Trojan, Miles Ray, Maggie Edwards, and Zeke Edwards; and two brothers, Larry Shooter (Glenda), and Jerry Shooter (Leanne). Woodie loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter. He loved to camp, and spent as much time in the woods as possible. Woodie never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a tender heart and would give someone the shirt off his back. He loved his chew of tobacco, his bowl of popcorn, his easy chair, his TV and most of all his family. He will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held at The Jenkins Family Cemetery. Arrangements are by Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.



