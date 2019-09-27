WILLIE LOUISE CRAWFORD

LAURINBURG — Ms. Willie Louise Crawford, 61, of Laurinburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

The funeral services have been scheduled for Sunday at the St. Paul AME Zion Church in McColl, S.C., beginning at 4 p.m. The internment will follow immediately at the St. Paul AME Zion Church Cemetery. The public visitation will be held on Saturday at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg between noon and 5 p.m.

Ms. Crawford is survived by a brother, Rev. Eddie C. Crawford; and three sisters, Sarah Crawford White, Evangelist Eddie R. McMillian, and Alice Moore.