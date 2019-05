WILLIE M. GREENE

LUMBERTON — Willie M. Greene, 69, of Lumberton, passed away May 27, 2019.

The services celebrating our American hero will be Thursday with a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. and the funeral at 7 p.m. at Guarino Funeral Home in Brooklyn N.Y. The visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton.

