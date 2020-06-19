WILLIE MARVIN GAY

MARIETTA — The Rev. Dr. Willie Marvin Gay, 75, devoted to glorifying and building God's kingdom here on earth, transitioned from his earthly life to his home in glory on Friday, June 13, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gay was born in Laurinburg, to the late Samuel Marvin Gay Jr. and the late Christine Chandler Gay.

Dr. Gay was a man of great faith and gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was fully committed to God and a dedicated pastor over the members that God placed under his care. His mission in life was to love and care for his fellow man as modeled by Jesus in the gospels. He had a loving, giving spirit that was grounded in the spiritual nurturing of others.

Dr. Gay graduated from I.E. Johnson High School in Laurinburg. He continued his educational journey at Richmond Community College, Shaw University Divinity School, and Tri-County Bible College, where he was honored with a doctorate of Humane Letters. He owned and operated Kill-It! Exterminating Company and served as the pastor of Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, both in Lumberton.

He leaves to cherish his memory a faithful, loving wife, Fonnie Blue Gay; a son, Timothy Gay (Wanda) of Maxton; brothers, James Ervin Gay, and Levern Gay of Laurinburg; sisters, Eva Gay Jefferies (John) of Fayetteville, and Linda Davis (Martin) of Laurinburg; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a public walk-through viewing for Dr. Gay on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 172 Plainview Drive, Lumberton. All who plan to visit the church are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at Post Office Box 95, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 in his memory.

A more extensive memorial for the Rev. Dr. Gay will be announced at a later date.

Worley Mortuary is serving the family.