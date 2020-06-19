Willie Marvin Gay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIE MARVIN GAY

MARIETTA — The Rev. Dr. Willie Marvin Gay, 75, devoted to glorifying and building God's kingdom here on earth, transitioned from his earthly life to his home in glory on Friday, June 13, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gay was born in Laurinburg, to the late Samuel Marvin Gay Jr. and the late Christine Chandler Gay.

Dr. Gay was a man of great faith and gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was fully committed to God and a dedicated pastor over the members that God placed under his care. His mission in life was to love and care for his fellow man as modeled by Jesus in the gospels. He had a loving, giving spirit that was grounded in the spiritual nurturing of others.

Dr. Gay graduated from I.E. Johnson High School in Laurinburg. He continued his educational journey at Richmond Community College, Shaw University Divinity School, and Tri-County Bible College, where he was honored with a doctorate of Humane Letters. He owned and operated Kill-It! Exterminating Company and served as the pastor of Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, both in Lumberton.

He leaves to cherish his memory a faithful, loving wife, Fonnie Blue Gay; a son, Timothy Gay (Wanda) of Maxton; brothers, James Ervin Gay, and Levern Gay of Laurinburg; sisters, Eva Gay Jefferies (John) of Fayetteville, and Linda Davis (Martin) of Laurinburg; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a public walk-through viewing for Dr. Gay on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 172 Plainview Drive, Lumberton. All who plan to visit the church are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at Post Office Box 95, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 in his memory.

A more extensive memorial for the Rev. Dr. Gay will be announced at a later date.

Worley Mortuary is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Central & Worley Mortuary
219 E. 3rd Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910) 738-4393
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved