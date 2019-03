WILLIE MCNEILL JR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Willie McNeill Jr., 65, of Fairmont, passed on Monday.

The funeral is Sunday at Hills Chapel in Fairmont at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Cotton Valley Cemetery in Rowland with military rites. The visitation is Saturday at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St. in Fairmont, from 4 to 6 p.m.

