WILLIE OXENDINE JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Willie Oxendine Jr., 69, of 87 Pinwheel Circle, Lumberton, passed this earthly life into his eternal life with Christ on the 15th day of April, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Robeson County on Nov. 13, 1949, to the late Willie Earnest Oxendine and Quessie Oxendine.

Willie is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Barton Oxendine; three brothers, Douglas Oxendine, Jimmy Hammonds, and Henry Lynn Oxendine; three sisters, Helen Oxendine, Christine Locklear, and Annette Oxendine.

He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Hunt; four daughters, Michelle Barton Kline (Lloyd), Sharon Oxendine Locklear, Rena Oxendine Chavis, and Karen Oxendine Olsen (William), and very special close friends, Willa Chavis, and Miss Elizabeth Chavis; 11 grandchildren; five great-grands; a host of nieces and nephews; and five special friends, Helen Hagan, Kale and Mary Mitchell, Mary Rose, and Sue Locklear.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Pevia, Rev. Shelly Dial and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smyrna Baptist Church 8003 N.C. 211 E., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.